12 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Teenager Wins 2017 Delta Icon Talent Search

Miss Favour Njikonye, 17, has emerged winner of the "2017 Delta Icon Talent Search Show", sponsored by Blue House Entertainment industry.

The programme was held on Sunday at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Junior Staff Club in Warri.

Njikonye, a graduate of Challenge International School, Kolokolo in Delta, defeated nine other contestants in the grand finale of the keenly contested competition.

According to the organiser, Mr Mine Dafiaghor, the winner will smile home with N300, 000 prize and a contract with a music producer in Lagos.

Dafiaghor, who resides in the U.S., said the contract period would enable the sponsors to prepare a visa for the winner to travel to Chicago to take part in a global career event.

"I want to come home and start making a difference and I want to effect the change through entertainment, starting from my home state, Delta.

"The whole idea started two years ago and this has given me the opportunity to actualise the idea at a time when there is high demand for Nigeria's culture in America.

"We have a show that is all about African Festivals for the winner and sponsors; after completing the project, they will come back to Nigeria," he said.

The 21-year-old Dafiaghor, who is also a university undergraduate in Chicago, said Nigeria was blessed with both natural and human resources.

"We have the best people in Nigeria and I am happy to be here because it gives me a sense of identity," he said.

Dafiaghor appealed to wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged in the country to fast track national development

