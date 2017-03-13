12 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Herdsmen Killed in Southern Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

Two Fulani herdsmen were killed Saturday afternoon in Southern Kaduna sparking fresh fears of renewed violence in the area.

The herdsmen were reportedly shot while herding cattle in Anguwan Yashi village in Jema'a local government area.

The National Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone those killed are Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

Mr. Abdullahi however called on the Fulani community in the area "not to take the laws into their hands and allow the security agencies do their job".

He also appealed to the attackers to "please give peace a chance."

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Aliyu Othman, confirmed the incident and said nine persons have already been arrested in connection with the killing.

He said the police was proceeding with investigation of the murder.

Over 200 people have been killed in the last few months in Southern Kaduna in clashes between herdsmen and largely farming communities.

The Kaduna State Government has embarked on several peace initiatives to help check the violence while the federal government has also agreed to establish two army bases in the area to maintain peace.

Nigeria

Buhari Writes National Assembly, Resumes Work

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow write the leaderships of the two chambers of the National Assembly to formally… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.