Nigeria: Security Operatives Intercepts Pregnant Suicide Bomber, Other in Borno

Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.

The two female suicide bombers, were subdued when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post.

The incident occured in Ummarari village along mulai axis of Maiduguri Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said that the rescue workers have evacuated the bodies of the suicide bombers.

"When we got the alert on the incident, the NEMA emergency workers in collaboration with other stakeholders moved to the scene and evacuated the bodies," Ibrahim stated.

A civilian JTF was injured during the encounter but is responding to treatment after his evacuation to the hospital.