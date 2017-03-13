Nigeria: See Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed By Army

Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.

The two female suicide bombers were subdued when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post.

A statement by the spokesman of the Police Command in Borno, Victor Isuku, confirmed that the bombers were shot when they attempted to enter Maiduguri through the Umarari in Molai, near Damboa road.

"On Saturday at about 20:45hrs, two female suspected suicide bombers, of about 18 years of age, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General Area which is about 9 Kilometres to the township.

"They were sighted by local vigilantes- the Civilian JTF- and consequently shot dead by security personnel on duty at the area," it said.

The incident occurred in Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said that the rescue workers have evacuated the bodies of the suicide bombers.

"When we got the alert on the incident, the NEMA emergency workers in collaboration with other stakeholders moved to the scene and evacuated the bodies," Ibrahim stated.

"The police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was mobilised to the scene to render the unexploded improvised explosive device safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area," the police said.

A civilian member of the JTF was injured during the incident.