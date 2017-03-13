Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

Ilorin — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi has said the National Assembly is to pass the 2017 appropriation bill in the next two weeks.

Speaking in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State at the weekend, Lafiagi said all ministries, parastatals and agencies had defended their proposals, and the committees were currently deliberating on it and would provide feedback to the Committee on Appropriation once everything was tidied up.

Speaking on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the senator stressed the need to broaden the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and other countries and said the issue would be tackled diplomatically. "The Nigerian Parliament would ensure that the attack is put to an end," he said.

Speaking on federal roads in Kwara State, the senator said some of the dilapidated roads had been captured in this year's budget and reconstruction would commence immediately the Appropriation Bill was passed into law.