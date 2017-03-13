13 March 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Amnesty International Urged to Stop Smearing Army's Image

By David Tarkaa

The Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria, (COCMEGG) has urged Amnesty International to desist from smearing the image of Nigerian Army in the prosecution of war against terrorism.

The President of (COCMEGG), Mr Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele stated this at the stakeholders meeting of civil society organizations and media executives from across the country convened to discuss the negative rating and name calling of the Nigerian Army by Amnesty International.

Aigbegbele said he disagree totally with such narratives in all their ramifications and the argument against the Nigerian Army in the battle against the dreaded insurgents.

He further stated that such report is capable of demoralizing the Nigerian Army personnel in the performance of their constitutional assigned roles and undermine its effort in the war.

He noted that the Army has incurred various casualties in resources and to a point the ultimate prize in the discharge of their national duty to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

"COCMEGG is concerned and worried that Amnesty International report is made to accuse the Nigerian military of unethical practices and the laid down procedures of engagement during war including the frequent dabbling and negative narratives given to our proactive military in engaging and safe guarding the nation.

