13 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Chartered Plane From Bahrain to See His Docs - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

"Naturally it was bound to be expensive."

That's the explanation President Robert Mugabe's transport minister has given for the chartering of a plane from Bahrain to take the 93-year-old to Singapore, according to a report from the Zimbabwe Independent weekly.

The paper says Mugabe's AirZim One plane was out of order so an alternative had to be found to transport the longtime Zimbabwe leader to see his doctors on what officials insist was just a routine medical check-up on March 1. The charter may have cost up to $1 million, the report says.

That figure has not been independently confirmed. But it will undoubtedly stoke anger in a country mired in a worsening cash shortage.

Transport Minister Joram Gumbo told the newspaper: "We were forced to hire from Bahrain because the one which is normally used by the president is still being serviced. As we are speaking the parts have just arrived and it will be up and running, but the president had to travel."

"Gumbo said the cost of hiring the Bahraini plane was not markedly different except that the aircraft came from a bit far, so naturally it was bound to be expensive," added the Zimbabwe Independent.

President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law was in October made COO of debt-stricken national carrier Air Zimbabwe. Simba Chikore, who married Mugabe's only daughter Bona in 2014, is a pilot by profession.

News of his appointment raised accusations of nepotism since he had no managerial experience at Air Zimbabwe.

The Daily News claimed that the same plane from Bahrain was used to take Mugabe to Ghana to attend that country's 60th independence anniversary celebrations last week

"We do it every time. I don't know why it's news," Gumbo told the paper, while acknowledging that the authorities also often hired a plane from South Africa for the president "whenever there is a need."

News24

Zimbabwe

Canoe Operators Cash in On Floods

In southern Masvingo, districts such as Chivi, Mwenezi and Chiredzi were the worst affected by the floods that also… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.