PRESIDENT Hage Geingob last week approved salary increases of 6% for himself and fellow politicians, effective this month.

The Public Office-Bearers Remuneration and Benefits Commission (POBC) recommended the increases in 2015, but Geingob did not approve them because of the economic situation.

On Friday, however, the Presidency gazetted the salary increases, detailing how much the politicians will earn.

The increases still come despite concerns of high inequality in Namibia, and efforts by the finance ministry to be prudent on spending.

According to the gazette, the President will now earn N$1,7 million per year (more than N$141 600 per month).

State House said last year that 34% of Geingob's salary goes to charity, such as N$20 000, which goes to the One Economy Foundation for educational purposes, and N$30 000 to help vulnerable people.

After charity deductions, Geingob could earn around N$90 000 per month (N$1,1 million per year). The President is likely to donate about N$600 000 to charity in 12 months.

Geingob, whose salary is tax-free and who has an all-expenses-paid lifestyle, could still recoup the money he spends on charity, depending on how many foreign trips he undertakes.

He made over N$3,4 million in the past two years in travel allowances - N$2,4 million in 2015 and N$900 000 in 2016.

Ironically, the Namibia Statistics Agency said in 2014 that 60% of Namibian households (283 000 out of 471 300) live on an income of N$1 000 or less a month.

A worker who earns N$1 000 per month will have to work for 1 700 months (140 years) to earn the President's N$1,7 million gross for one year.

Geingob's salary, according to documents, is around N$600 000 more than what former President Hifikepunye Pohamba will be paid. Pohamba's new gross earning is now N$1,1 million, while Namibia's first President Sam Nujoma will earn N$1,3 million.

Vice president Nickey Iyambo will pocket N$1,5 million per year, an addition of about N$400 000 from the previous N$1,1 million package.

The Namibian reported last year that the Presidents have over the years enjoyed the best of both worlds by increasing the salaries of fellow politicians.

According to the law, Geingob should earn 15% more than the vice president, who in turn should earn 15% more than the Prime Minister.

The moment the Prime Minister gets a salary hike, then those above that position (President and vice president) get automatic adjustments to make up the legal percentage difference.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will now earn N$1,3 million, an increase of around N$300 000. That will be N$108 000 per month.

Her basic salary is just over N$1 million per year, while her annual housing allowance is N$280 000. The state pays her transport, telephone, electricity and water bills.

Deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who doubles as international relations minister, will pocket N$1 million per year. This includes a N$850 000 basic salary and N$230 000 housing allowance per year. Her transport, telephone, water and electricity bills are paid by government.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's international relations portfolio enables her to go on more foreign trips than the premier. This could push her income per year to equal or overtaking Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's N$1,3 million.

Ministers, attorney general Sacky Shanghala, the director general of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service, Philemon Malima, and auditor general Junias Kandjeke will each earn close to N$1,1 million per year.

Their N$1,1 million yearly packages include an annual N$810 000 basic salary (N$67 500 per month) and allowances such as N$222 000 for housing, N$55 500 for water and electricity and N$1 440 for telephone bills.

Namibia's 27 ministers will cost the state over N$30 million per year, with four of the presidential advisers - John Steytler (economic adviser), Albertus Aochamub (spokesperson), Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi (constitutional), and Penny Akwenye (policy) - each getting close to N$1,1 million per year.

The other two - youth adviser Daisry Mathias and community affairs adviser Jeff Mbako - will each get anything between N$687 000 and N$794 000.

Ministerial advisers appointed by the President will each earn between N$680 000 and N$740 000 per year, while advisers to the regional governors will earn N$588 000.

A deputy minister will earn around N$580 000 per year (N$48 000 per month). Salaries for the 32 deputy ministers will cost the government N$18,5 million per year.

LAWMAKERS

National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi will earn N$1,1 million per year, while his deputy Loide Kasingo will get an annual package of N$780 000.

DTA president McHenry Venaani will earn N$996 000 per year as leader of the official opposition in the National Assembly, while Swapo's chief whip in the same chamber will get N$882 000. An ordinary lawmaker in the National Assembly will earn N$693 000.

Geingob increased the National Assembly from 72 to 104 lawmakers in 2015.

National Council Chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams will earn N$1,1 million, an ordinary council member will get N$693 000, while the 14 regional governors will pocket N$788 000.

The chairperson of the Public Service Commission will earn N$788 300 per year.