Aroma — A rise in malaria infections and cases of scorpion stings in Aroma locality in Kassala concerns residents who have reported a lack of drugs and antidotes.

A listener in Aroma told Radio Dabanga that there is only one doctor at the local hospital, which lacks medicines against scorpion stings and snake bites. Several people reported a spread of allergies, asthma and inflammatory diseases.

All sections of the hospital have been shut down because of the shortage of doctors, except the operations section. "There is no electricity generator, chlorine to make drinking water, blood bank, or diagnostic and treatment equipment," the listener said.

"Meanwhile up to 60 people a day visit the hospital." A number of patients is forced to travel to Kassala town to have larger operations.

Earlier this month, the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) signed with Kassala state an action plan in the fields of water, environmental conservation, nutrition and child care, to be carried out this year at a cost of $5.8 million.