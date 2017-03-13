12 March 2017

Kenya: A Tough Talking Uhuru Parades Trophies Won Down At the Coast, Won't 'Cry' for Votes

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday said the Jubilee government would not beg for the Coastal vote during a rally held at the Tononoka grounds in Mombasa.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence Jubilee's track record was enough to woo voters.

"Sisi hatukukuja tukilia (We did not come here crying)," Kenyatta told Mombasa residents.

He also defended the loan his government has secured to fund the second phase of the Mzima Springs water project.

"You go around with your chest puffed up thinking that if you insult me or my deputy (William Ruto) it makes you a Sultan. Sultan for who?," the President said in an obvious reference to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who has previously, in his face, questioned his development record.

"Yes, it's true, the Mzima II water project is financed through a loan but it's an investment, an investment in our people and we're in the business of bringing development to our people."

The President made his comments as his deputy paraded a number of coastal leaders who have abandoned the opposition for the ruling party.

The latest defectors include Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo and Women's Representative Joyce Lay alongside Tana River Governor Hussein Dado and Women's Representative Halima Ware.

