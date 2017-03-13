South Africa: Trevor Noah Wins Big At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

South African funnyman Trevor Noah won big at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, taking home the trophy for Favourite African Star.

You can watch Trevor collecting his award during the African TV premiere on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and NickToons (DStv channel 308) at 15:40 CAT on Wednesday 15 March.

The Daily Show host beat fellow South Africans Pearl Thusi and Wayde Van Niekerk, Nigerians Yemi Alade and Funke Akindele Bello and Kenyan Lupita Nyong'o to take home the coveted orange 'blimp' after kids across Africa voted for the Born a Crime star.

The news follows hot on the heels of Noah's latest triumph when he was chosen as one of 10 Next Generation Leaders by Time Magazine, who praised him as "the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown".

Receiving his award at the set of The Daily Show , Noah quipped, "Nickelodeon! And the kids! Thank you so much for this amazing award, I am so honoured to be your Favourite African Star. Thank you so much for giving me this Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award."

Peering inside his award, Noah continued, "Did you know that it's a kaleidoscope? I didn't know that, you can see things -- oh look at that! I can see Africa. Oh-oh-oh... I wanna go home (fake sad facial expression). Thanks again everybody."

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards took place on Saturday 11 March at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles.