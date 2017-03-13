12 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Net1 - Peeling Away the Layers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magda Wierzycka

Given the controversy around Net1, I decided to look at Net1 from an investment analyst's perspective and to try to understand exactly what Net1 does and how it generates its profits. The company is a bit like an onion, every time you peel away a layer, you uncover something else. I cry when I peel onions.

"We have observed that it is harder to build a long-term sustainable business by being purely a technology provider."

"From our inception we have had to develop aggressive and disruptive business models for us to compete... (this) led us to view our technologies as an enabler, and to use these to provide financial and other services." - Serge Belamant, CEO, Net1, Q2 2017 Results, Earnings Call Transcript

"... we believe now that the growth will be more focused on low income earners rather than purely beneficiaries... " - Serge Belamant, CEO, Net1, Q1 2017 Results, Earnings Call Transcript

How grant payments work

At enrolment a bank account is opened for the grant recipient with Grindrod Bank and she is issued with a white Sassa-branded MasterCard. Every month social grants are paid into those bank accounts once the recipient has verified her identity via a...

South Africa

ANC Policy - Old Proposals in New Wrapping Paper, With a Dash of Perfume

The ANC does a superb job of navel gazing and self-criticism. It seems almost cathartic for the ANC to diagnose its… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.