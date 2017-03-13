12 March 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Receives Nigerian Counterparts

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Parliament will on Tuesday, 14 March 2017, receive a high level delegation from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian Parliament has proposed the visit for the two sister legislative institutions to discuss matters of mutual interest and to strengthen existing diplomatic relations between the two countries, particularly in the context of recent tensions between certain members of some communities and some foreign nationals.

The delegations from the two countries will be led respectively by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Lechesa Tsenoli, and his Nigerian counterpart, the Deputy President of the  Nigerian Senate, Hon Ike Ekweremadu.

The discussion will not be open to the media but the outcome will be communicated after the meeting.

South Africa

Trevor Noah Wins Big At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

South African funnyman Trevor Noah won big at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, taking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.