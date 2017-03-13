Zimbabwe: Canoe Operators Cash in On Floods

In southern Masvingo, districts such as Chivi, Mwenezi and Chiredzi were the worst affected by the floods that also destroyed homes, roads, bridges and power lines.

While the floods have stopped for now, with Government and donor organisations spearheading the rebuilding exercise, most communities are still counting the costs of the ugly hand of nature that initially appeared like a blessing before turning into a curse.

Major access bridges in most areas were swept away, hindering movement of people and goods from one place to another. Roads in areas such as Maranda, Sarahuru and Mulelezi in Mwenezi District were rendered impassable.

The floods caused landslides that killed people, and obliterated crops in Bikita District, while families domiciled close to major rivers lost household property and livestock after the rivers burst their banks.

Rivers that burst their banks leading to rampaging flood water in Masvingo include Shashe, Tugwi and Runde.

High flood waters in Runde River forced students at Lundi High School in Mwenezi to be evacuated from their hostels. They had to be moved to a crammed church after Runde flood waters swept through their dormitories.

Runde is arguably the biggest river in Masvingo Province and the lifeblood for communities through which it meanders, from its source near the city of Gweru in Midlands before embarking on a tumultuous journey until it gives way to the mighty Save on the edges of Gonarezhou National Park.

The river has always had a love-hate relationship with communities along it. While Runde is a source of endless water supplies for both humans and livestock together with unlimited supplies of fish, the river is also a curse not only because of the dangerous crocodiles but also for its wrath on human life whenever it is flooded.

In the wake of recent rains, Runde totally flooded access bridges at Chilonga and Mupapa in Chiredzi and Mwenezi respectively.

Chilonga Bridge is the only link between the district's commercial capital of Chiredzi town and southern Chikombedzi.

Movement of humans and goods across Runde became a nightmare that created widespread socio-economic challenges for communities in Chikombedzi.

However, amid all the adversity caused by the river, there is a group of people who have managed to turn the curse of Runde floods into a blessing.

Home-made canoe operators in Chilonga are cashing in on the situation by providing an alternative means of transport to connect Chiredzi town and Chikombedzi.

Scores of unemployed youths now daily make a killing by operating homemade canoes that help people and their goods to cross the river.

For otherwise jobless Steven Mumanyi (23), of Section 2 in Chilonga, cross-river canoe operations over Runde have ensured a steady supply of income.

"To some of us without jobs these floods have been a blessing in disguise because we are now earning a living by ferrying desperate people across Runde," he said.

"Every year during the rainy season Runde River floods and covers Chilonga Bridge which is too low, cutting off movement of people from one side to the other. But this year the magnitude of the rains means the river will be flooded for a long time and that is good for our canoe business," he added.

Another youth, Lovemore Mandizvidza of Mushinyi village in Chilonga, conceded that the canoe operation business was risky but remained the only game in the area because of the rich pickings.

"We charge $2 per person for a one way trip across the river and on a good day one can take home between $40 to $50 for those who have makeshift fuel propelled canoes that are faster," he said.

Mandizvidza said the threat of losing life in the event the canoe capsized paled into insignificance when juxtaposed with the financial rewards on offer.

"This is a very remote area and there are no employment opportunities. Farming is generally a challenge because of arid conditions. So instead of jumping the border to look for menial jobs in South Africa we rely on canoe operations at Runde," he said.

He said most of the canoe operators had been in the trade for years after starting the adventure at a very tender age.

For the fuel-propelled canoes, a 500ml makeshift plastic bottle tank full of petrol undertakes eight trips.

Most of these fuel powered canoes were bought from displaced white farmers who used the canoes to patrol their cane fields before the onset of the land reform programme.

"The safety record of most canoe operators is very high such that customers have a lot of confidence in us, since some of us started this business at the turn of the millennium. We know there are dangerous animals like crocodiles and hippos but faith drives us to cling on to our trade," said Mandizvidza.

The canoe operators said the only blemish on their lucrative trade was the death of three colleagues in 2006 after their homemade canoe capsized.

"The reason we use the route further away from the Chilonga Bridge is because of the mishap that killed our colleagues about 10 years ago when their canoe hit an underwater embankment forcing the canoe to capsize," said mother of two Naome Rofati of Chilonga Business Centre, who boasts brisk business from selling food to the canoe operators.

On the flip side, shop owner, Jacob Magezani of Chilonga township said hiring canoes to cross the flooded Runde came with an extra cost and ate into his profit.

"We use these canoes to ferry our goods like bread and beer for resale in our shops in Chilonga but customers still expect us to charge the normal price of bread. It is now expensive to run business in Chilonga because if I try to pass on the cost of hiring a canoe across Runde, customers will shun my goods. We are walking a tight rope," said Magezani.

Runde River canoeing has become a lucrative trade for young people in Chikombedzi every season and will be passed from generation to generation.