BULAWAYO giants Highlanders thumped Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum 3-0 to storm into the final of the ZNA Charity Shield in which they will meet Harare giants Caps United.

First half goals by Simon Munawa on 13 minutes and another by Prince Dube at the stroke of the first half ensured Bosso went into the second half with a comfortable lead.

In the second half, Dube completed his brace on 62 minutes to put the match beyond FC Platinum's reach.

Elsewhere, Caps United progressed to the final after beating Dynamos 3-1.

An own-goal by Wisdom Mutasa, and a glancing header by Leonard Tsipa, unregistered for the Champions league, put the Green Machine on their way.

Dominic Chungwa then fired in the third in the second half after Denver Mukamba had given Dynamos hope with a delightful chip into an empty net towards halftime following a mistake by Caps United goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

The date and venue of the final is yet to be decided by the organisers.