13 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate - Anatomy of the Hidden Hand - Will All Be Revealed to Concourt?

analysis By Marianne Thamm

It certainly seems Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, has been acting as a sock puppet for other interests. But who exactly? And why? Perhaps all will be revealed in Sassa's response on Monday to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's directive for Sassa to bring concrete answers to the ConCourt on how the grants crisis was allowed to fester and unfold. But judging by previous presentations by Sassa and the minister to Parliament, someone's going to have to do a bit of root canal to get to the bottom of the rot. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development has admitted there is no contract with CPS. By MARIANNE THAMM.

On Friday afternoon, in response to a PAIA application by DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, Bridget Masango, for information on any new contract between Sassa and CPS, the Department of Social Development's Deputy Information Officer, Michael Machuberg, responded, "contract entered into between the department and/or Sassa with Net1/CPS for the distribution of social grants from 01 April 2017 does not exist and therefore not unavailable in our possession".

On March 6, however, Net1 CEO Serge Belamant in an interview with Radio 702 said that the previous week his company had agreed...

