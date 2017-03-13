Nigeria: Majek Fashek Resurrects At Vanguard Awards Night

Nigerian reggae legend, Majek Fashek, who disappeared from the music scene for a long time, made a stage comeback, weekend, when he performed at the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year awards.

Majek rekindled his old passion, performing at the high profile award ceremony to the admiration of everyone at the event.

Dressed in red-coloured robe and armed with a bell which he rang from time to time, the rain maker was the toast of the night. He came on stage after an introduction by the event compère, Teju Babyface, and reeled out some of his old and new tunes. His peformance got the everyone rocking along with him, his band, as well as his dancers. Earlier, many had expressed doubt that the rain maker would be able to hold his audience spellbound as before, but Majek proved them wrong as he gave a good account of himself on stage.

Before Majek came on stage, popular Afro-soul songstress, Aramide, serenaded the audience with her guitar skills, performing few of her popular hits. After that, the Mavin records artiste, Dr. Sid, took the floor and performed some of his evergreen songs. When he performed his "Surulere", the whole place erupted with excitement. But it was the hip-hop hit maker, Ycee's striking performance that got everyone dancing and talking about the night. Ycee rounded off his classy performance that evoked fond memories of a well organized event. Also, the likes of Sani Danja and Kenny Blaq spiced up the night with their rib-cracking jokes. The event which was graced by high-flying politicians, captains of industry, government officials, statesmen, governors and former Head of State, also had some celebrities in attendance who lighted up the evening.

The celebrities included sexy actress, Roman Goodess, Seyi Hunter; Mimi Ubinui; Ella Mensah; Sophia Williams; Ferarri; Shirley Igwe; Nkechi Emmanuel; Princess Chineke, and Tonia Ferrari among others. The award ceremony, held at the Convention Hall of Eke Hotel and Suites, Lagos, was organised to recognise and honour eminent stakeholders from all walks of life.