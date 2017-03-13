South Africa: 'Democracy Was Good in the Past' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Democracy is flawed and no longer works, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said on Friday.

"Democracy was good in the past," he said during an ANCYL "economic freedom" lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He was speaking about municipalities, which he said had executive committees that represented themselves and not the people.

"They cannot implement good policy because they have been captured. By who? By those not even in our country," he claimed.

Motsoeneng said he did not believe in research for what he called "obvious matters". He used education funding as an example.

"How do you research when you know parents cannot afford to pay for their own children at tertiary level? What kind of research would you be doing when you know already?"

'There is only one Hlaudi'

He said he empowered blacks when he implemented his 90% local music content policy on radio stations during his tenure at the public broadcaster.

"The majority of South Africans support what we have been doing at the SABC."

Launching into one of his infamous self-indulgent rants, he said that while the SABC had stripped him of his COO title, it had not stripped him of himself.

"When I was still at the SABC they took the title, but not the reality of Hlaudi. There is only one Hlaudi in SA, that is this one."

He said South Africans needed to move away from only becoming doctors, lawyers, and teachers.

"The reality is we do not need all of them to do that. You cannot have everyone trying to be teachers when they cannot get jobs. We also need plumbers and others."

White monopoly capital

Progressive Professionals Forum head Jimmy Manyi said at the event that young people needed to understand that white monopoly capital was made up of a handful of companies.

"The top five banks. The cellphone companies. Why are there only a handful? The metals industry is another good example."

Manyi said that the oligarchs had to be stripped of their power.

"They say just leave those companies and do your own thing. There is no own. You will be on the periphery of wealth. They have everything. What we are saying is we want to be on the main table."

News24