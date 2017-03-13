10 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Limpopo Principal Found Guilty of Violating Transgender Pupil's Rights

The Equality Court has ruled in favour of a transgender pupil who complained of unfair discrimination and harassment at the hands of her principal.

The judgment was handed down in the Seshego Equality Court on Friday morning, South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) spokesperson Gail Smith said.

The man was found guilty of violating the rights of the pupil in the matter brought by the commission on November 12, 2016, Smith said.

Smith said the pupil had complained about the actions of the former secondary school principal and the Limpopo Department of Education in terms of her gender identity.

The pupil couldn't complete her schooling due to harassment. Smith said the situation deteriorated to the point where she left school and moved to Gauteng.

The pupil said that actions by the principal violated her constitutional right to equality and that he used hurtful and harmful speech against her.

"The Commission is concerned that LGBTI persons continue to face victimisation, discrimination and violations of their basic rights to human dignity and equality," Smith said.

"The constitutional rights of transgendered people in general, and transgendered minors in particular, to enjoy the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms, should be respected and protected in all spheres of society, including places of learning."

Smith said the commission had made a list of recommendations, however, the details would be discussed by all parties.

News24

South Africa

