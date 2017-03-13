Residents of Karinga Village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a primary school headteacher was raped and brutally killed.

Jane Wanjiru, 45, the headteacher of Githure Primary School, was hacked to death in her bathroom at her home in Gichugu, an attack which left residents and relatives badly shaken.

A lone gangster is said to have ambushed Ms Wanjiru as she was taking bath on Sunday evening.

The attacker raped her and then beat her to death with a hammer.

The assailant then proceeded to a neighbouring home where he attacked a 70-year-old woman who was sitting outside her house and raped her repeatedly before he escaped.

According to residents, the headteacher left her main house to the bathroom but as she was bathing, the assailant stormed in, raped and killed her.

It was a relative who had been left in the house watching television who discovered the body of the slain headteacher.

LYING UNCONSCIOUS

"A relative became suspicious when the headteacher overstayed in the bathroom and went to find out what had happened. Shockingly she found Ms Wanjiru lying unconscious and raised the alarm, [drawing] the attention of neighbours," said one of the residents.

The neighbours called the victim's husband, Mr Samson Marenga, who had gone to the nearby town and informed him what had happened.

On seeing his wife lying unconscious, the man fainted.

People who had gathered in the homestead administered first aid to him.

Neighbours took the headteacher to Tenri Hospital in Embu but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

As news of the grisly killing spread, scores of residents rushed to the scene and were baffled to see their badly injured teacher.

HIT MAN

Some residents said the assailant could have been a hit man on hire.

"It is likely he was hired by unknown enemies of the headteacher to eliminate her," a resident said.

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi condemned the killing and called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

Mr Ndathi said the county had lost a dedicated headteacher and urged the police to do everything possible to bring the culprit to book.

"We have lost the life of a headteacher who was loved by everyone due to her hard work. The killer should be tracked down, apprehended and prosecuted," said Mr Ndathi.

County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge said the incident was being treated as murder.

He said investigations had been launched and asked the residents to volunteer information which could lead to the arrest of the assailant.