Uganda: Stray Bullet Hits Woman As Police Tries to Disperse Angry Mob

A woman in Njeru town council in Buikwe District was on Sunday hit by a stray bullet as police officers raided her village to disperse residents who were about to lynch a man they accused of trying to sacrifice a child.

Aidha Nabirye was seriously injured and is currently admitted to Mulago hospital.

Some of the people this reporter spoke to accused Jackson Mutebi of killing children in ritual sacrifice for wealth.

"The suspect says he gets his riches from hard work but the truth is that he sacrifices children," said one of the residents.

Police arrived in the nick of time to rescue Mutebi from the mob. Mutebi is also admitted to Jinja hospital after being beaten by the angry mob.

According to witnesses, the mob invaded his home and damaged his car after getting wind of the news that he planned to sacrifice a boy.

Njeru Division Police Commander Charles Katumba said he is going to apprehend idlers in the area.

" I call upon residents of Njeru to desist from acts of mob justice and whoever will be got should never blame police," he said.

However, when police left, residents raided the suspect's home again and set his car on fire.