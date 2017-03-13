Nigeria: NGO to Nominate Obasanjo for Nobel Peace Prize

The African Child Foundation, hosts of African Child Prize and the Nigerian Role Model Awards, has concluded plans to nominate Olusegun Obasanjo for the Nobel Peace Prize, as it commended the former president for his outstanding role in peace building in Nigeria and Africa.

The foundation, led by the Country Director, Mr. Donaldson Onosakponome stated that before Obasanjo's administration, Nigeria's GDP growth had been slow since 1987, and only managed 3 per cent between 1999/2000.

His words: "Under Obasanjo the growth rate doubled to 6 per cent until he left office. Nigeria's foreign reserves rose from $2 billion in 1999 to $43 billion on leaving office in 2007. He was able to secure debt pardons from the Paris and London clubs

"During his tenure, he was able to check youth restiveness as well as militant activities in the Niger Delta, and not forgetting his role in enthronement of democracy in various African countries and more recently his peace initiative in Burkina Faso,Guinea Bissau and South Africa

" We should be modest to say that Baba is one of the greatest leaders in Africa. We must all be proud to have him in this continent."