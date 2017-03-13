13 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NGO to Nominate Obasanjo for Nobel Peace Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Olusegun Obasanjo.
By Tare Youdeowei

The African Child Foundation, hosts of African Child Prize and the Nigerian Role Model Awards, has concluded plans to nominate Olusegun Obasanjo for the Nobel Peace Prize, as it commended the former president for his outstanding role in peace building in Nigeria and Africa.

The foundation, led by the Country Director, Mr. Donaldson Onosakponome stated that before Obasanjo's administration, Nigeria's GDP growth had been slow since 1987, and only managed 3 per cent between 1999/2000.

His words: "Under Obasanjo the growth rate doubled to 6 per cent until he left office. Nigeria's foreign reserves rose from $2 billion in 1999 to $43 billion on leaving office in 2007. He was able to secure debt pardons from the Paris and London clubs

"During his tenure, he was able to check youth restiveness as well as militant activities in the Niger Delta, and not forgetting his role in enthronement of democracy in various African countries and more recently his peace initiative in Burkina Faso,Guinea Bissau and South Africa

" We should be modest to say that Baba is one of the greatest leaders in Africa. We must all be proud to have him in this continent."

Nigeria

New Twist in Malabu Deal As Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan Implicated

The dispute over the ownership and operation of OPL 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil bloc, has taken a new dimension,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.