Nigeria/Senegal: Senegal Names Squad for Eagles

Coach of the Senegalese National Team, Aliou Cissé ,will announce his squad for the upcoming friendly against Nigeria on March 16, 2017.

The former Birmingham City midfielder will reveal his first squad after the 2017 African Cup of Nations on Thursday at a press conference.

Cisse and his backroom staff will fly to London immediately after the list is published.

One name that is expected not to be on the list is Newcastle United midfielder Momo Diamé, who has just announced his international retirement.

Contrary to earlier reports, the influential Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji is in contention to make the roster after recovering from a knee injury, and has made himself available for selection for the game against the Super Eagles.