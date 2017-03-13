Nigeria: MASSOB to Buratai - Nigeria Jittery Over Biafra

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, under Uchenna Madu, yesterday, said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai's statement on Biafra agitation was a proof that the government of Nigeria was "jittery."

MASSOB stated this in a press release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the National Secretary, Comrade Ibem Ugwuoke Ibem.

Some reports had it that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, said that those agitating for Biafra should forget it. But these agitators have seen such a statement as unsavory.

According to the leadership of MASSOB, "We urge Hausa Fulani apologists like Buratai to continue in their desperate statements which will always prove their frustration and jittery on Biafra's consciousness and reality.

"The boasting of the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Buratai against the non violent agitators that the idea of Biafra actualization and restoration should be forgotten and that our dream will not be actualized in this era, not even in this millennium is unfocused, empty and inconsequential.

"MASSOB understands that when an unqualified and inexperienced person suddenly occupies a position through dubious means, he must do the bidding of his master. Buratai's overzealousness to satisfy his master will always overshadow him."

MASSOB went further to say: "As we have heard and seen similar unexecuted threats by Nigeria former military, political and religious leaders, we summed it up with Femi Fani -Kayode's response to Buratai which stated that :

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Yugoslavia said before their country broke into six and established Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of the Soviet Union said before their country broke into fifteen pieces and Russia, Turkestan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan were established.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Sudan said before their country broke into two and Southern Sudan was established.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Indonesia said before their country broke into two and East Timor was established.

"These are the sort of things that the white Boer leaders of South Africa said before the fall of apartheid, before the establishment of black majority rule and before their country was broken into two and Namibia was established.

"These are the sort of things that the white leaders of Rhodesia said before losing the war, before the coming to power of the blacks, before the establishment of Zimbabwe and before Rhodesia ceased to exist.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of India said before their country broke into two and Pakistan was established.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Pakistan said before their country broke into two and Bangladesh was established.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Malaya said before their country broke into two and Malaysia and Singapore were established.

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Czechoslovakia said before their country broke into two and the Czech Republic and Slovakia were established."

"These are the sort of things that the leaders of Ethiopia said before their country broke into two and Eritrea was established.