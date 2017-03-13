13 March 2017

South Africa: Pub Robbers Shoot Man in Cape Town Hijacking

A motorist was shot by fleeing robbers following a heist in Table View on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a trio of suspects hit a pub in Porterfield Road at 11:00.

At gunpoint, the robbers demanded cash and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

During their escape, Rwexana said, the men hijacked a vehicle parked nearby.

"Two shots were fired and a man whose car was hijacked was shot and wounded," she confirmed.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating cases of attempted murder, business robbery and hijacking.

