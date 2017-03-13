South Africa: Pub Robbers Shoot Man in Cape Town Hijacking

A motorist was shot by fleeing robbers following a heist in Table View on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a trio of suspects hit a pub in Porterfield Road at 11:00.
At gunpoint, the robbers demanded cash and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
During their escape, Rwexana said, the men hijacked a vehicle parked nearby.
"Two shots were fired and a man whose car was hijacked was shot and wounded," she confirmed.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating cases of attempted murder, business robbery and hijacking.
