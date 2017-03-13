Nigeria: Air Force Personnel Shoots Female Colleague Dead Over Infidelity

A Nigerian Air Force personnel serving at the Makurdi Base, Aircraft Man ACM (names withheld), in the early hours of yesterday, allegedly shot dead a colleague and supposed girlfriend, an Aircraft Woman, ACW (names withheld), for allegedly having an affair with a man at the Base.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the incident happened shortly after the accused closed from his routine duty around 6a.m. and went straight to the official residence of his supposed lover, only to find her in bed with a civilian male friend.

The enraged ACM allegedly pulled out his service gun and shot the lady and also attempted to shoot her male friend, who narrowly escaped.

The eyewitness said: "It was at that point that the civilian shouted for help, which drew the attention of neighbours, who called in the Quarter Guard that arrested the Aircraft Man."

When contacted, the Command's Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma, who confirmed the killing, said it could have been as a result of a soured relationship.

The PRO said: "An Air Force man was at 6.06a.m. this morning (Sunday) arrested and detained at the Air Force Provost Squadron.

"When the incident happened, the Air force Woman was rushed to NAF Base Hospital and later referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, where she died.

"Investigation into the matter is ongoing to ascertain what really happened and the media will be informed accordingly."