13 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Western Cape Secretary Back in Dock for Assault

Tagged:

Related Topics

The assault case against the ANC's Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Jacobs last month pleaded not guilty to assaulting his policy co-ordinator Wesley Seale in 2015, saying he slapped him after he was confronted.

Seale, however, said he was punched off a chair before being kicked repeatedly while lying on the ground.

During the first day of the trial last month, Seale testified that Jacobs kept on shouting "jy vat my lankal vir 'n naai [you've treated me like a fool for long enough]" after he told him he had not written a report.

The ANC's national disciplinary committee found Jacobs guilty of assault in April 2016, following an altercation with the former ANC employee at the party's provincial offices in November 2015.

Jacobs had his party membership suspended for 18 months. The sanction, however, was suspended for three years.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Policy - Old Proposals in New Wrapping Paper, With a Dash of Perfume

The ANC does a superb job of navel gazing and self-criticism. It seems almost cathartic for the ANC to diagnose its… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.