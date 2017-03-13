13 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six On Trial for DA Councillor's Murder

Six men will stand trial in the Northern Cape High Court on Monday for the murder of DA councillor Johannes Baatjies and his business partner.

They were ambushed and killed three weeks after last year's local government elections.

Zonisele Magawu, Charles Thompson Mpondomisa, Matthews Legodu, Richard Hasana, Paullis Mvuleni Mgcera, and Tsame Frak Baxane are accused of shooting Baatjies, 49, in the head and upper body on the eve of being sworn in as a Kgatelopele municipality councillor.

He was found dead on the main road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg on August 17.

His business partner Shuping Nosi, who was also shot, died in hospital.

Magawu was arrested shortly after the murder. Mpondomisa, Legodu and Hasana were arrested in September, and Mgcera and Baxane were arrested in October.

Baatjies won the seat for the DA in Ward 2, and his murder is believed by some to have been politically motivated.

Source: News24

South Africa

