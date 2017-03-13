Nigeria: Serap Gives Ministry 7 Days to Recall Whistle-Blower

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has given a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama to unconditionally reinstate a whistle-blower, Ntia Thompson sacked for exposing an alleged $229,000 fraud in the ministry.

Thompson was sacked through a post on the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa's notice board recently.

In an open letter to the minister, SERAP, through its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, urged the minister to use his position to ensure and facilitate the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Thompson, or "SERAP will be compelled to pursue appropriate legal action against your ministry to challenge the unfair treatment and victimisation of Mr Thompson."

The group urged Mr Onyeama to, "act swiftly to comply with the whistle-blowing policy of the federal government and international standards, which guarantee full protection and restitution for any whistle-blower against harassment, intimidation, victimisation or any form of retaliation."