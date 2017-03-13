Nigeria: Ife Crisis - Ooni Sets Up Truth, Reconciliation Committee

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has inaugurated a truth and reconciliation committee to ensure peace between the Hausa community and Yorubas in the ancient city.

Oba Ogunwusi inaugurated the committee in his palace at the weekend in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Ooni described members of the Hausa community in Ile-Ife as his subjects and co-owners of the town with whom he has enjoyed tremendous loyalty in the last 14 months of his reign.

"Thank God for the normalcy, I commend Governor Rauf Aregbesola, for being proactive and the security agents for their efforts towards ending the crisis" he said.

The monarch admonished the Hausa community not to retaliate, saying that the Abuja motor park will be relocated from Sabo, while the police station will be relocated too.

The Monarch urged all the Yoruba people to always see the Hausa and other ethnic groups as their brothers to enjoy maximum peaceful co-existence.

The Committee is chaired by Obalufe of Ifeland, Oba Idowu Adediwura; other members are the Jaran of Ife, High Chief Ademola Adeyeye; Wasin of Ilare, High Chief Zacheus Olasode.

Others are: Seriki Hausa of Ife, Alhaji Mamuda Mandagali; Ezendigbo of Ife, Ezekiel Onyejekde; Okobairo of Urobo, David Akpomedaye; Chairman Modakeke Progressive Union, Alhaji Tajudeen Oke and security agencies, while Sen. Babajide Omoware is the adviser for the committee.

Omisore lauds Ooni

Former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore on Saturday applauded the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi 1 over his fatherly role in resolving the recent clash between the Hausa and the Yoruba people in his domain.

Senator Omisore made the commendation in a statement from his media office made available in Ile Ife at the weekend.

The Apesin Oodua of the Source, emphasized that the timely intervention of Ooni Ogunwusi by acting promptly towards ensuring that the clash does not go out of control should be lauded by all and sundry .

Meantime, the National President of Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Aremo Oladotun Hassan, has called on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi to convene a meeting that should have all traditional rulers in the South West to discuss hostilities being unleashed on the zone by Hausa, Fulani herdsmen and militants.

He made the call when speaking with newsmen at the weekend.