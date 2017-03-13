Nigeria: Two Herdsmen Killed in Southern Kaduna, Group Threatens Reprisal Attack

Two Fulani herdsmen were killed Saturday afternoon in Southern Kaduna sparking fresh fears of renewed violence in the area.The herdsmen were reportedly shot at about 4:00pm while herding cattle in Unguwan Maiyaashi village in Jema'a local government area and Madakiya community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman, said that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

He said more policemen have been drafted to the troubled area to avert any form of reprisal or break down of law and order.Meanwhile, the leadership of Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has warned that any form of violent attacks on the people of the South West will no longer be tolerated.

At a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the National President of the group, Aremo Oladotun Hassan further warned that the time is over when people from other parts of the country will willfully decide to wreck havoc on its people with impunity and believes that they can get away with it.

His words: "In as much as we are accommodating and ready to live in peace and tranquility with people from other geo-political zones in the country, our visitors should know we are not cowards. They should not take us for a ride. We will not allow any further hostilities in our zone again."

Also, a House of Representatives member from Benue State, Mr. Emmanuel Orker-Jevn yesterday enjoined the authorities to take immediate actions to stop renewed attacks by Fulani herdsmen on a Tiv community, Mkovughur village in Buruku local council of Benue State.He said the call was to avoid retaliatory action by the local community in the state.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Buruku Local Government area of the state at the request of Governor Samuel Ortom with the deployment of more security personnel including soldiers and the police to check attacks on some communities by Fulani herdsmen.

Special Adviser on Security, Colonel Edwin Jando (rtd), in a statement yesterday said his office received reports of the killing of five persons yesterday, including a tax collector, whose bodies have been recovered.

The governor condemned the attacks and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He assured that necessary measures have been put in place to forestall the escalation of the crises adding that security personnel have been deployed to several parts of the state including Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Tarka, Gwer, Gwer West and Agatu to embark on patrols to check security threats.

The Special Adviser said operatives have also received instructions to track and arrest the attackers and appealed to Sole Administrators yet to set up security committees at the kindred and ward levels to do so immediately so that the committees would help in tackling the challenge.