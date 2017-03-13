Nigeria: U.S. Pledges to Support Kogi Govt On Development

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Syminton said yesterday that America will help the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to achieve its goals as contained in the new direction blueprint of the administration.

Syminton who paid the governor a courtesy visit at the government house was the first diplomat of a world power to visit Kogi State officially.

The Ambassador said that the United States waswilling and ready to collaborate with developing countries for development, even as he hails the progress being recorded in the state under the present administration in the state.

Syminton expressed the resolve of his country to strengthen development of education in Africa and to prepare professionals for the next stage of African development.

In his response Governor Bello called on the US government to view Kogi State as a trade partner and an investment basket rather than a state that lazily want foreign aids always, saying Kogi State is prepared to lift her economy off the woods through global competitiveness.

Speaking when he received in audience the United States Ambassador, Bello thanked Syminton for his visit to Kogi State, assuring him that his administration was poised to enthrone development in the state in the most transparent manner"

He thanked the United States for partnering with the state through the United States Agency for International Development.

The governor highlighted the thematic areas of his new direction blueprint, enjoining the United States government to partner with the state for development and poverty eradication.

He further stated that the state was well positioned to become an important trading partner with the United States rather than seeking aid all the time, assuring the US government that Kogi is peaceful and conducive for investment.

Also speaking, the deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba, urged the United States government to speed up the process of repatriating stolen funds stashed in American banks.

He told the diplomat that Governor Bello was fighting corruption in Kogi State the same way President Muhammadu Buhari was combating the menace on the national stage.

Speaking on the backdrop of the visit, the special adviser to the governor on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Hon. Ibrahim Adoga said the visit of the Ambassador to Kogi State has focused the global attention on the giant strides of the governor in the state.

Adoga posited that the visit will open windows of opportunities for the state in terms of international collaboration for development.