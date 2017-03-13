South Africa: ANC Policy - Old Proposals in New Wrapping Paper, With a Dash of Perfume

analysis

The ANC does a superb job of navel gazing and self-criticism. It seems almost cathartic for the ANC to diagnose its internal problems and society's growing disenchantment with it. The nine discussion documents released on Sunday in preparation for the ANC's fifth policy conference in June are largely a rehash of previous policy proposals. But all these, plus some new remedies such as a review of its electoral processes, can only be implemented if adopted at the party's December national conference. This does not help this year's messy election campaign that is likely to produce leaders and outcomes the ANC is warning itself against. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Speaking at an ANC media briefing on Sunday about a proposal for the establishment of a "revolutionary electoral commission", ANC national executive committee (NEC) head of organisational renewal Fikile Mbalula said this was not something new. "We simply dusted it from the cupboard and have given it new perfume."

That is essentially what the ANC has done with many of the policy proposals in its nine discussion documents released for public discussion. They have taken ideas and proposals that came up at previous conferences and repackaged them, providing the rationale in the current...