Kenya: Lamu Pulls Out the Charm At Arts Festival

Kenya's Tourism Finance Corporation ran a newspaper advert recently inviting investors in the tourism sector to come up with proposals for innovative tourism projects that require debt financing of up to Ksh100 million.

The aim of the funding is to attract more tourists through product diversification, extend stay of international and domestic tourists, increase income from tourism and create and increase employment opportunities.

The 4th Lamu Painters Festival held on February 2-20 is a perfect example of what the TFC is seeking to encourage across the country.

The festival, now in its fourth year, featured painters, musicians, multimedia art, installed audio art, sculptors and other contemporary artists as additional events to the original "plein air" (open air or outdoor) art.

The festival originator and organiser, German philanthropist Herbert Menzer, this year took the festival a notch higher by having no less than 40 artists from Kenya and abroad; moreover, he also launched the 1st Lamu Arts Festival, bringing on board the Lamu County government that facilitated the grand opening of the painters' show on February 17 at the Lamu Fort.

The fort's courtyard hosted the live music montage that was a major attraction for festival goers.

Among those who performed were Abaki Simba, headlined by Labdi Ommes and Idd Aziz and accompanied by Michel Ongaro on acoustic guitar.

New ideas

This year, Menzer also chose to invite several conceptual and experimental artists from abroad to participate in a six-week art residency in Lamu in the time leading up to the festival.

"I think Menzer invited us to work for six weeks rather than three because he knew conceptual art can take more time," said Portuguese artist Juliana Bastos Oliviera, who lives in Hamburg, Germany, as do two other conceptual artists, Marc Einsiedel and Felix Jung. The others were Eveline van der Griend from Holland, Hartmut Beier from Germany, Svetlana Tiourina from Russia and Ekaterina Mitichkina from Belarus.

All seven artists reflect a significant shift in Menzer's focus, given that previously, his singular support had been for the so-called plein air painters, including the kind that frequents painters' festivals held in summer in Europe and who initially inspired him to introduce a similar festival in Shela village in Lamu, his second home.

The Kenyan artists in the three week art residency were Nadia Wamunyu, Zihan Kassam and Fitsum Berhe Woldebianos; Peter Ngugi, Boniface Maina, Waweru Gichuhi, Nduta Kariuki, James Njoroge and Dale Webster.

Several Lamu-based artists also took part and exhibited their works at the Lamu Fort, including Adam Musa and Anna Nordenskiold, the Swedish artist who's been living in Lamu off and on since the 1980s.

Life size sculptures of coral stone carriers carved from mahogany by German sculptor Joachim Sauter. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

More than a dozen young painters from the Anidan orphanage who have benefited from an art education programme funded by the African Arts Trust also had their work on display.

The programme has sponsored established Kenyan artists such as Patrick Mukabi and Onyis Martin to David Thuku and Dickson Kaloki, to come spend a month at Anidan, teaching the children how to paint and draw.

Variety

There's little doubt that Menzer enjoyed having a younger crop of conceptual artists at the festival. He commissioned the two young experimental artists Einsiedel and Jung to install a whale bone monument on the beach near where a giant whale beached and died a while back.

Menzer had collected all the whale bones in the hope that he would find artists who could create a whale monument to commemorate not only the death of that particular whale, but all the endangered marine species whose lives have been imperilled by the environmental damage caused by human activities.

The two artists completed the whale commission and did an environmental project of their own. Collecting an array of flotsam around Lamu, they came up with their own installation, and their works occupied a whole corner of the fort's courtyard, the most popular of which was a handmade kaleidoscope whose ever-changing colour patterns, seen through a tiny peephole, attracted adults and children alike, who queued up on the opening day of the Arts Festival to see the dancing colours.

Community project

Making the festival a community project, Diamond Beach organised a Saturday "sunset sail" for the painters who sailed around the bay between Lamu and Manda Islands on five dhows. The dhows landed on Manda, where the hotel provided a pizza dinner and a dance party that lasted late into the night of the festival's final day.

The "plein air" painters were also adventurous. Among the veterans painters were Jurgen Leippert, Diedrik Vermeulen and Piet Groenendjik as well as Karin Voogd, Natalia Dik and Sybille Bross. The new crop of European "plein air" painters included Rob Jacobs who seemed to capture nearly every picturesque view of the island; Rob Akkerman, Claire Bianchi and Tatiana Lushnikowa.

The "plein air" artists presented works of fresh, sun-kissed views of the island - everything from dhows, donkeys and fishermen to colourful sunrises, sunsets, seafronts and particularly people.

The paintings featured everyday Lamu life and were supplemented by life size sculptures of coral stone carriers carved from mahogany wood by the German sculptor Joachim Sauter. Sauter's five sculptures were on display downstairs at the fort's open-air courtyard together with works by other artists.

Another experimental work that occupied the fort's ground floor was Sound System by Juliana Oliviera. "I spent hours walking all over the island collecting random sounds from the streets to capture the sounds of people's everyday lives," said the audio artist.

"Then I edited the sound tape down to 17 minutes and assembled empty tins I collected on the island into a circle to look like a giant speaker," she added, noting that she ultimately put several miniature speakers behind the tins to give the illusion of sound coming from the tins.

Virtually all the artists came at Menzer's invitation since his original and ongoing aim has consistently been to spread the word and introduce European artists to the serene beauty of Lamu, especially Shela.

Menzer is committed to showcasing Shela and promoting tourism in Lamu as a way of giving back to the community. Lamu's tourism has recently suffered from the negative Western government travel advisories that have kept tourists away.

The advisories did not stop him from coming to Lamu several times every year. On the contrary, they have compelled him to invest more into making the painting festival a success.

In the past year he encouraged British-Kenyan professional artist Sophie Walbeoffe to do a paint book on the island, which she did. Her exquisite watercolours featured in Lamu, an Artist's Impression. The book was launched at the 1st Lamu Arts Festival on February 17 in a ceremony attended by Lamu County's Minister of Tourism Samir Omar.

The book's text was written by Kenya-based writers Errol Trzebinski and Julia Seth-Smith.