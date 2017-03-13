5 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya to Compensate Drought-Stricken Pastoralists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Omondi in Nairobi and PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week formally launch cash payouts to support Kenyan pastoralists to purchase animal feed for their stock until the current drought ends.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu made the announcement Sunday when he said the government would enhance the measures to mitigate the drought affecting 23 counties.

He said water trucking in the 23 counties had been enhanced and the government had rehabilitated boreholes experiencing pressure.

Seven counties

The payments, under the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme, will target 12,604 registered pastoralist households in the seven counties.

A total of 2,503 pastoralists in Turkana Country that are registered under the programme were paid last month.

Mr Esipisu, who briefed the Press at Sagana State Lodge in central Kenya, also cited the programme in which the government was buying livestock and slaughtering them for the pastoralists.

The rations

The aim of the project was to put capital in the pocket of the pastoralists so that they can restock when the drought ends.As I had mentioned last week, the administration has doubled the rations to feed 3 million people, up from an initial figure of 1.3 million, said Mr Esipisu.

"We are doing this through special programmes."

Kenya

Super Alliance Fails to Agree On Criteria to Pick Flag-Bearer

A team tasked by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) to work out a formula of nominating a presidential candidate and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.