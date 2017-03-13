13 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda, Sao Tome and Príncipe Ink Five Bilateral Agreements

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

Rwanda and the São Tomé and Príncipe have signed five bilateral agreements during an official visit to Kigali by the country's minister for foreign affairs and communities, Urbino Botelho.

The minister's three-day visit, which ended on Saturday, follows a visit by Foreign Affairs minister Louise Mushikiwabo to São Tomé and Príncipe earlier this year.

The two countries signed bilateral agreements in the fields of agriculture and the development of animal resources, cooperation in the field of tourism, trade agreement; agreement on cooperation in the field of air transport and a visa waiver pact.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides pledged to implement the agreements as well as promote South-South Cooperation and strengthening African solidarity.

Botelho was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, the minister for infrastructure, natural resources and environment, among others.

While in the country, the delegation paid a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi, where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The delegation also visited the Kigali Special Economic Zone and the Rwanda Development Board, where they got insights on progress made by Rwanda to improve the business climate.

Sao Tome and Príncipe joins a long list of nations that Rwanda has formed alliances with in the recent past to increase opportunities for citizens and enterprises as well as promote the south to south cooperation.

Other countries include Djibouti, Mozambique, Morocco, Benin and Gabon, among others.

Rwanda

Outstanding Female Film Makers Awarded

Saturday evening was a moment of smiles as outstanding female filmmakers were recognised at the closure of the second… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.