Tanzania: Sir George Kahama Is No More

TANZANIA'S long serving public servant, Sir George Kahama is dead. According to a State House statement in Dar es Salaam last night, Sir Kahama passed away yesterday at Muhimbili National Hospital where he was receiving treatment for unspecified illness.

The late Kahama served as a Minister for Co-operatives and Social Development in the first post-independence government of President Julius Nyerere and served as a Minister of Co-operatives and Marketing in the third-phase government of former president, Benjamin Mkapa.

Sir Kahama also served as Tanzania's ambassador in the German Federal Republic BRD (1964-1966), in China (19841988) and High Commissioner in Zimbabwe (1989-1990).

In his condolence message, President John Magufuli said the nation has lost one of Tanzanians who made big contribution in independence struggles, development and welfare of the people in various leadership positions he held.

"Sir George was a great leader, patriotic and competent politician who worked with other leaders, including the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, to fight for independence, to build national foundations, including the Arusha Declaration as well as building the foundation for socialist economy and self-reliance.

Certainly he will be remembered," said President Magufuli.