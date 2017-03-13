Tanzania: Demolition Continues As SGR Gets Ahead

ONGOING demolition of unplanned structures along the central railway line from the City centre to Pugu Station by state owned Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO) is slated for completion tomorrow.

Speaking to 'Daily News' yesterday, RAHCO Public Relations Manager Ms Catherine Moshi said between 250 and 300 houses, mostly kiosks will be demolished along the railway line to pave way for construction of the Standard Gauge line.

"We expect to wind up with the demolition exercise on Tuesday ... nearly 300 houses, mostly kiosks will be demolished along the City centre to Pugu railway line to give way to the construction of the SGR line," Ms Moshi explained.

A consortium of Turkish and Portugal companies won the tender to construct the first phase of the country's SGR from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, a stretch of some 205km, beating 39 other bidders after meeting both technical and financial criteria for implementation of the project.

En route to Mikese and Morogoro, the line snakes from Dar es Salaam through Pugu, Mpiji, Soga, Ruvu, Kwala, Msua, Kidugalo and Ngerengere. The SGR is part of a 1,216km stretch that will eventually link Dar es Salaam with the rest of the country as well as with Rwanda and Burundi.

Ms Moshi called on those with structures straddling the railway line to allow a 'reserve area of at least 15 metres in urban and 30 metres in rural areas on both sides of the line; any structures within that space should be salvaged before the 'demolishers' arrive.

According to Ms Moshi, those who invaded those areas and are still living within the reserve areas would not receive "any form of compensation." Among the structures that have been demolished so far include a Buguruni Flour Mill Factory owned by Said Salim Bakhresa Company Limited and a number of residential houses.

"All necessary steps including issuance of several public notices was done since April, last year. The notices were published and aired on various media outlets and it was stated that no one would receive any compensation," said Ms Moshi.

She added: "The third no tice involved surveying the structures and ordering the owners to voluntarily demolish their structures". Ms Moshi explained that there were about three court injunctions last year, noting that properties of those who filed the injunctions have not been touched in the demolition.

The government allocated 1tri/- (about $450 million) during the 2016/17 financial year. The planned SGR line is expected to improve regional trade links and help boost the economy in Tanzania and the landlocked neighbouring countries.

Although the demolition is not sitting well with local residents who were affected, the exercise is moving ahead; its foundation stone will be laid this month.