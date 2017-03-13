"He (Masiyiwa) does not follow or even read what is written about him in the local press.

ECONET Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa, has scorned claims by the Harare regime that he will challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year's crunch elections.

However, former industry minister Dr Nkosana Moyo said he was considering a bid because of the "worsening economic situation" and "lack of appropriate leadership" in addressing the country's many problems.

Moyo, a former Africa Development Bank vice president, is currently based in South Africa where he is the founder and executive chairman of the Mandela Institute for Development Studies ('MINDS').

Zimbabwe holds fresh elections next year with the 93-year-old Mugabe looking for another five-year-term in office, having led the country since independence in 1980.

The increasingly frail nonagenarian has since been confirmed by Zanu PF as its candidate for the vote. He recently ruled out retirement, claiming he could not see a capable successor in the ruling party.

Ever wary of the political intentions of one of he country's most successful entrepreneurs, the pro-Mugabe State media has lately claimed that Masiyiwa was being lined up to lead an opposition coalition in next year's elections.

ICTs minister Supa Mandiwanzira even claimed that the now London-based tycoon was using his vast Zimbabwe operations to back his political ambitions.

However, the Econet founder reminded the paranoid Harare authorities that he has not been back in Zimbabwe since 2000.

"Mr Masiyiwa left Zimbabwe on the 22nd March 2000 (17 years ago), and has not been in the country since," his South Africa office told the weekly Standard newspaper.

"He (Masiyiwa) does not follow or even read what is written about him in the local press.

"If you study election cycles in Zimbabwe over the last 20 years, you will find the same pattern; fabrications, speculations, and fake news.

"He does not comment, and life goes on until the next election cycle."

Thinking about challenging Mugabe ... Dr Nkosana Moyo

Meanwhile, Nkosana Moyo has not ruled out running for the presidency next year.

He was famously rebuked as spineless by Mugabe after suddenly quitting his government in 2001 because of the Zanu PF leader's policies.

"My presence would have served no purpose since Zanu PF was doing things I did not believe in.

"I would say history has proved me right," he told the Standard this week when asked about his decision to quit.

He added: "The cowards are those who stay although they can see they are doing nothing for the people. They are afraid to leave."

Moyo, PhD (Physics), is one of the individuals said to have been tapped by war veterans and sections of the business community to run for president as an independent candidate.

Asked about the reports, the former industry minister said; "I am considering it.

"If I don't get into active politics, I will definitely be an active and participative citizen. It is my right and responsibility."