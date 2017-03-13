13 March 2017

South Africa: Rehabilitation Underway After Devastating Hout Bay Blaze

A large fire ravages Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, as seen from Ruyteplaats.

The debris has been removed from a fire that ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay at the weekend, killing three people, a Cape Town official said on Monday.

Disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the rehabilitation process was underway and 90% of water had been restored to the area.

"The electricity department is working flat out to restore the infrastructure," she said.

Non-governmental organisations were providing humanitarian relief, with co-ordination of donations being managed by the Thula Thula Foundation.

The City said on Sunday that emergency shelters had been made available to the 15 000 people affected by the fire, which destroyed 3 500 homes.

The fire broke out shortly after 00:00 on Saturday, and residents fled with their belongings from the narrow alleys between the corrugated iron houses to the safety of nearby tar roads.

News24 at the time reported that fire engines had initially struggled to get closer because of the frightened people gathered on the road with their possessions.

Source: News24

