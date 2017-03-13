South Africa: Jaguares Pivot Cited for Foul Play

Nicolas Sanchez of the Jaguares has been cited for alleged foul play during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

Sanchez is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent during the match between the Jaguares and Lions at Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires.

The referee for the match, Nick Briant, awarded a penalty for the incident which occurred in the 38th minute.

Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday 13 March via video-conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

