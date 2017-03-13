12 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Councillor Arrested After Early-Morning Shooting

A Beaufort West ANC councillor has been arrested following a shooting in which three people were injured in Kwa-Mandlenkosi on Sunday morning.

The suspect, confirmed by the party to be an ANC councillor whose name is known to News24, is expected in the Beaufort West Magistrates Court soon on charges of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said it is alleged that three people had attempted to attack and assault the suspect's son in Gaba Road between 05:00 and 06:00.

The man, in turn, fired at the trio, hitting them in the abdomen, neck and shoulder respectively.

Pojie said the 55-year-old suspect was arrested and the gun, as well as a knife, was confiscated.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko confirmed the councillor's arrest, saying there had been an attack on his premises.

"In reaction, naturally as a father he got his gun and fired warning shots," he said.

The men were ostensibly hit by accident.

"The men ran away and the councillor went to the police station to give his statement," Diko told News24.

He said the incident was random and could have happened to anyone, adding that it should not be politicised.

Source: News24

