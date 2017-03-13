12 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead in Citrusdal Shack Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

A person died in a shack fire in Citrusdal in the Western Cape on Sunday morning, the Rural Development Trust said.

"[There] was a shack fire in the Stofpad squatter camp... and one person died in the flames," said the Trust's Billy Claasen.

At least 22 shacks were said to have been destroyed in the fire, the fourth in the area this month.

Claasen said police and medical rescue officials were on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

He said residents in the area had raised concerns that the nearest fire departments were far away, which apparently gave the fires time to spread.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rehabilitation Underway After Devastating Hout Bay Blaze

The debris has been removed from a fire that ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay at the weekend, killing three… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.