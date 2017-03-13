South Africa: One Dead in Citrusdal Shack Fire

A person died in a shack fire in Citrusdal in the Western Cape on Sunday morning, the Rural Development Trust said.

"[There] was a shack fire in the Stofpad squatter camp... and one person died in the flames," said the Trust's Billy Claasen.

At least 22 shacks were said to have been destroyed in the fire, the fourth in the area this month.

Claasen said police and medical rescue officials were on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

He said residents in the area had raised concerns that the nearest fire departments were far away, which apparently gave the fires time to spread.

Source: News24