Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has expressed concern that some church leaders have continued advising their members who are HIV positive against taking drugs.

The Health Minister says this will not help the nation in fighting this vice.

Dr. Chilufya has reminded the church that they are a critical stakeholder in the fight against HIV/AIDS saying government would embark on an aggressive community testing for HIV, which will need the support and help of the church.

He has also urged patients on antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) against absconding their medication in order to surpass the viral load and ensure that the country's records HIV free.

Dr. Chilufya says the church should use the platform to reach out to everybody that ARVs are a hope of today and that children must take ARVs so as to have a better nation for the children.