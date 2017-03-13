You have made me happy, you have made me proud, President Jacob Zuma told the ANC in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Armed with his signature giggle and endless praise, an excited Zuma has thrown his weight behind the newly elected regional leadership in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He praised the ANC in the region for electing young leadership.

They did not just elect balding and grey leaders, he said.

"We look at the quality of the person, you look at the energy of the person. We look at the consistency of the person. In other words, we choose the leader because we have explained how," he said.

A leader they could say was going to make them deliver, he said to rousing applause in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Zuma said he had been passing by, when he decided to make a stop at the congress.

What was important, he said, was that everyone accepts the decision of the congress.

Members needed to make a contribution to strengthening the organisation and leave it stronger.

Sometimes, members forgot that.

"It gets to a point when a member saw themselves as more important than the party, and they wanted people to do things their way," he said.

That was evident during disputes when people did not focus on policies but small things, "Where a person views themselves as the boss, like they were born a leader".

Zuma said he was especially excited about the fact the result was amicable, as this was his last year as a leader of the ANC, with only two years left as president of the country.

"I am no longer young, though I am not yet ancient."

He said he would remain an ANC member until the day he died.

He was excited about being able to say what he wanted, when he wanted, when he retired, he said.

When he retired, he would not accept any salary, or petrol money from the ANC as a volunteer.

The last time he had been in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said, was to intervene in factions.

"Now, am leaving happy. It has been a wonderful moment for me," he said.

Source: News24