FIRED Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi has approached the Bulawayo High Court to challenge his dismissal by local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere fired Kombayi and MDC-T councillor Kenneth Sithole last month after a tribunal found them guilty the duo and other councillors guilty of gross misconduct, maladministration and abuse of public funds.

The other accused councillors were later reinstated, including three Zanu PF representatives.

A three-member commission had been running the local authority while Kombayi was awaited the tribunal's determination.

In his founding affidavit, Kombayi said the decision to fire him was not supported by any law.

"The tribunal erred in failing to distinguish between a tour by a council guest and an MDC-T function," the former mayor argued.

"The Tribunal erred on both facts and at law by concluding that (opposition leader) Morgan Tsvangirai's visit to the Gweru City Council and touring was an MDC-T party activity.

"The tribunal erred in dismissing me without taking into account and without due consideration of the value and gravity of the matter.

"It also erred in dismissing me without even requesting an address on my mitigation."

Meanwhile, Councillor Charles Chikozho was last Thursday elected the new Gweru mayor to replace Kombayi.

He will be deputised by Councillor Willard Ndaguta.