South Africa: Frustrated Fleck Wants More From Stormers

The Stormers scored six tries on their way to a 41-10 bonus-point win against the Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, but coach Robbie Fleck was not overly satisfied.

It is a result that leaves the Capetonians with three wins from three this season, and top of the South African Group, as they continue to look the most attacking of the South African franchises this year.

Still, the Stormers boss said afterwards that there were areas of the game where they could have been better.

"A bit frustrated with our performance. There were moments where we were really good and dominant and just frustration that we didn't convert more than we should have," Fleck said.

"The game was never in doubt and once we got that lead it was never going to be in doubt, but I would have liked for us to kick on a bit more.

"There were stages there where we could have, but we probably let ourselves down with an error or two."

Fleck put the errors down to "teething problems" and said they could be expected given the high-tempo, offload-heavy game that the Stormers are trying to play.

"It's where we're going ... we're going to put ourselves under pressure with a bit more high risk. I'm pleased with overall outcome and the bonus point," he said.

"We want to keep ball-in-hand and we want to put teams under pressure.

"There was a lot of line breaks from our side but we were just a little bit late on the clean which stopped our momentum."

Fleck was also unhappy with his side's lineout towards the end of the game, but the overall picture is still bright.

"We've made major strides in terms of our game and that was clear to see," he said.

"I'm very excited about where the season is going."

The Stormers have a bye this coming weekend.

Source: Sport24