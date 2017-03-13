DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa said his rebuilding exercise has taken shape but is still concerned with the finishing which saw his side firing blanks in a friendly soccer match against Black Rhinos at Gwanzura yesterday.

The Glamour Boys exhibited some neat build-ups from the back, creating a number of chances but failed to convert any.

The team, which is rebuilding and has added a number of new faces such as former FC Platinum forward Emmanuel Mandiranga who charmed Gwanzura with his skilful touch, gave their supporters a reason to believe with the youth and experience combining well.

From the midfield, Denver Mukamba, Valentine Ndaba and Masimba Mambare were combining well but the final pass remained elusive.

The match was watched by a good crowd for a friendly game.

And Mutasa said he was optimistic that this season the team would be formidable.

"The good part is the spirit in the camp is very much okay and I'm sure we should be able to produce better results this season.

"So far so good. We saw some good defending and even in the middle of the park but going forward we still need to improve.

"We should try and convert the chances that we are creating.

"We will go to training and try to address the finishing. We are still pushing but with the progress we have made so far, it is coming up a bit and I'm sure by the time we get to the first week of April we should be in a position to compete," said Mutasa.

Dynamos are still looking at fine-tuning themselves with a series of friendly matches in Botswana to wind up their pre-season preparations which started with a tour to Mozambique last month.

In yesterday's game, Mutasa, who has since said he is expecting a lot more from former Soccer Star of the Year Mukamba, gave the lanky midfielder an arm band in the absence of veteran defender and skipper Ocean Mushure.

He said it is part of the continuous process to manage the midfielder who last season had disciplinary issues after returning from the South African Premiership.

The match was a balanced contest with the Premiership returnees Rhinos also displaying some good football.

The army side have been boosted by the arrival of experienced duo of Sydney Linyama and Benjamin Marere at the barracks.

The former DeMbare players have found a new home at the army side.

Linyama, who has been club-hunting after he was off-loaded by Dynamos at the beginning of the year, signed a one-year contract with Rhinos last week.

For the past one month the tall Mbare-born defender was training with CAPS United but resurfaced at Rhinos where he was given a contract as one of the three civilians who are in the army side's books.

Forgotten midfielder Marere also found a new home at Rhinos and has been with the club after training with the soldiers for the past one month.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa said the two players will provide the necessary edge needed in the team.

The coach added that they are not returning to the top-flight to add numbers but to stay.

"I am happy with the way we played.

"Coming from Division One, this is now a higher level. The players applied the four pillars of the game and they were physically, tactically and technically good.

"Marere and Linyama are more experienced than most of the players in the squad and should add value to the team this season," he said.

Teams

Dynamos: A. Reyners (B. Mwandimutsira 70th minute), P. Dube, S. Gorogodyo, E. Muroiwa, L. Zvasiya, T. Chipunza, C. Rusere, D. Mukamba (W. Mutasa 87th minute), M. Mambare (T. Sadiki 82nd minute), V. Ndaba (Q. Kangadze 62nd minute), E. Mandiranga. (C. Kapupurika 87th minute).

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, W. Chakanyuka, D. Mbewe, W. Kapinda, B. Homora, S. Linyama, B. Marere, R. Mwenga (P. Mukombwe 75th minute), C. Chitsamba, J. Salima.

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0