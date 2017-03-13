13 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mimosa Donates to 400 Families

Platinum producer Mimosa Mining Company has donated 20 tonnes of maize, five tonnes of sugar beans, 10 tonnes of soya chunks, two tonnes of potatoes, two tonnes of onions, 1 000 blankets and grocery to 400 families affected by recent floods in Mberengwa and Zvishavane.

Mimosa Mining Company executive chairman Mr Winston Chitando said they felt the need to assist villagers in the community they operate from.

"We have seen that what we have raised today is not enough to cover the needs of the flood victims so we are going to host a fundraising dinner in Harare where we are going to invite our partners to contribute in cash and kind towards the flood victims," he said.

The platinum mining company has pledged to partner Government in resuscitating infrastructure destroyed by the rains that left a trail of destruction when Cyclone Dineo ripped through the southern parts of the country and Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North.

