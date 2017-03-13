Lusaka — NEWLY crowned champions, Zambia, and fellow Southern African rivals, South Africa have dominated the TOTAL Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations awards. Striker Patson Daka of Zambia was named the player of the tournament. His compatriot was man of the match in the 2-0 win over Senegal in the final on Sunday. South Africa won the Fair Play award. The team's forward, Luther Singh, finished topscorer with four goals and two assists. Daka and Singh also made the CAF Best XI for the junior tournament. Zambia, Senegal, Guinea and South Africa by finishing in the top four, in that order, have qualified for the U-20 World Cup in Korea in May.

